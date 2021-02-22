HuffPost via Parlvu screengrab Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau is shown on a video link abstaining on a House vote to recognize a Uighur genocide on Feb. 22, 2021.

Members of Parliament overwhelmingly passed a Conservative motion Monday declaring that China is committing genocide against its minority Muslim Uighur population, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from the vote. The non-binding motion, tabled by Tory foreign affairs critic Michael Chong, cleared the House of Commons by a vote of 266-0, with the support of the Bloc Québécois, NDP, Green Party, and more than 80 Liberal MPs, who were given a free vote on the issue. The motion asked the House to not only recognize “a genocide is currently being carried out by the People’s Republic of China against Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims,” but call on Trudeau’s government to officially adopt that position. A Bloc amendment urging the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics out of Beijing “if the genocide continues” was also accepted by the House. Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau was the only Liberal minister to formally abstain from the vote, receiving a taunt of “shame” after he said, through a video link, he was doing so “on behalf of the government of Canada.” After the move sparked anger from Conservatives and the NDP, Garneau later said he was happy to just say he was abstaining.

Here is Foreign Minister Garneau abstaining on a vote to call China’s treatment of the Uyghurs a genocide "on behalf of the Government of Canada". He is the only member of cabinet, including the Prime Minister to show up for the vote on this. #cdnpolihttps://t.co/0zI6kQXMnQpic.twitter.com/cruBzL0DTz — Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) February 22, 2021

Though the remaining 35 ministers did not participate in the vote, former innovation minister Navdeep Bains supported the motion. China has been accused of running detention camps to indoctrinate the mostly-Muslim Uighur minority group into mainstream society and of having used birth-control measures, including forced sterilization, to curb Uighur birth rates. More than one million Uighurs and other Muslims have been detained in the camps, according to United Nations experts. Former detainees have said they’ve experienced forced labour,systematic rape, abuse, and torture. Beijing has denied any wrongdoing. Government officials have described the camps to be part of a voluntary employment and language-training program. Over the weekend, China’s ambassador to Canada reiterated that position and warned MPs against “interfering in our domestic affairs.”

Justin Tang/CP Conservative MP Michael Chong rises in the House of Commons on Dec. 10, 2020.

Trudeau has so far resisted using what he called an "extremely loaded" term to describe reported human rights abuses against Uighurs. He has suggested more evidence is needed to make a determination and has called for an independent investigation into China's conduct. The prime minister conceded Friday that experts, including U.S. officials, human rights advocates and legal scholars, have already determined China is committing genocide in its Xinjiang province, located in the country's northwest. In the fall, a parliamentary subcommittee that heard from Uighur survivors concluded China's actions met the standard of genocide outlined in the UN Genocide Convention. Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the UN, asked the UN Human Rights Council in November to investigate whether China is committing genocide.