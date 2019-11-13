Zolga_F via Getty Images You want to put in as little effort as possible.

Sometimes we have to buy gifts for people who we don’t necessarily know that well — or even like — but it would look rude not to get them something.

So, we put together a list of Christmas gifts under $20 for people who are far, far down our Xmas list.

’Cause let’s be real: if we have to buy a gift for cousin Carl, who used to beat us up when we were little, we’re not spending more than $20.

Here are 15 gifts that say “I put some thought into this, but not too much.”

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Christmas Gifts Under $20 See Gallery