Christmas Gifts Under $20 For The Person Who's Far Down Your List

They're probably at No.10 if they're lucky.
You want to put in as little effort as possible.
Sometimes we have to buy gifts for people who we don’t necessarily know that well — or even like — but it would look rude not to get them something.

So, we put together a list of Christmas gifts under $20 for people who are far, far down our Xmas list.

’Cause let’s be real: if we have to buy a gift for cousin Carl, who used to beat us up when we were little, we’re not spending more than $20.

Here are 15 gifts that say “I put some thought into this, but not too much.”

Christmas Gifts Under $20

