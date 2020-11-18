Christmas Gifts Under $50 That Will Spark Joy

ASIFE via Getty Images Christmas gifts, both big and small, will definitely cheer us up this year.

No matter where your loved ones are this Christmas, whether they’re in your bubble, or on the other side of the country, the holidays will look different for everyone.

It’s been a difficult few months and we all need a little cheering up, so to take the stress out of holiday shopping, we’ve rounded up some amazing Christmas gifts that are under $50.

We’ve featured some small businesses (which could definitely use all the help they can get), as well as BIPOC-made gifts, along with some of the usual big store suspects.

Check out gifts that will spark joy below.

Note: If you’re on a mobile device, click on the slideshow below to see pictures of the items, and see a description of the items below the slideshow.

All product choices are made independently by our editors. HuffPost Canada may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Christmas Gifts Under $50 See Gallery

The holidays can be a tough time to get through, this year especially so. So thankfully we have Gudetama, the apathetic egg, to help us navigate these trying times, even if we’re feeling lazy. Get the book at Queenie’s Cards.

This beeswax pinecone candle would make a cosy addition to anyone’s fireplace mantle, bookshelf, or even bathroom. Get it from Red Sky Candles, an Indigenous-owned family business.

Frodo would definitely want you to wear a face mask, so surprise the “Lord of the Rings” fan in your life with this cute option, featuring an illustration of a Hobbit hole. Get it at Kay Pop Art Studio.

With “The Mandolorian” back on Disney+, everyone has gone wild again over Baby Yoda a.k.a. The Child. Brighten up your loved one’s day with this cute print. Get it at Society6.

Mofer Coffee bills itself as “The Birthplace of Coffee” and as a source for unique blends of Ethiopian coffee, we have to say we’re intrigued. Get beans at Mofer Coffee.

If your loved one is in need of some relaxing me time (and who doesn’t need that these days?), send them a hint with this ultimate love package, featuring a botanical bath soak, bath bomb, rose quartz crystal, and organic rose petal & lavender mini facial steam. Get it at Crying Out Loud.

Christmas is going to be different this year (a saying you’ve probably heard a million times), so get your loved one an out-of-this-world — and super cute — holiday card. Get it at Secret Planet.

Carry all your basics in this gorgeous, high-quality bag, created by an Indigenous-owned company. Get it at Manitobah Mukluks.

It seems like everybody’s gonna need to take up a hobby this winter, and this easy cross stitch ornament, made by Canadian Stitchery, is an easy way to get started. Get it at Gotamago.

After a day of ... I dunno, walking across the icy streets to get a coffee, warm your toesies with this cosy and soft hot water bottle. Get it at Roots.

These earrings were inspired by Devi Arts Collective (a Black female-owned jewelry company based in Vancouver) founder Bayoush Mengesha’s Ethiopian heritage and her love of nature. Get it at Devi Arts Collective.

Listen, if there’s someone on your list who is super hard to buy for, just get them chocolate. You can’t go wrong with chocolate. Get it at Lindt.ca.

This handmade pine palette, by Beam Paints, an Indigenous female-owned business, features colours suitable for painting florals. But if you let your imagination run wild, you can create many beautiful things with this set. Get it at Indigo.

This adorable hat is sure to put a smile on a loved one’s face. Get it at Sparkle Collective.

This beautiful poster is the perfect way to showcase your loved one’s support for BLM. Get it at Common People Shop.

Since some of us are going to be rediscovering the great outdoors, we’re going to need cups to hold all the copious amounts of hot liquids we’ll be drinking. Get it at The Replace.

There’s really no better combination than PJs and Cheezies. All that’s missing is an actual bag of Cheezies. And a couch to sit on. Get it at Main and Local.

Dry skin is the opposite of joy, so relieve a loved one’s parched face with this new mist that promises to bring instant moisture. Get it at Weleda.com.