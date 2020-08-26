'But Is She Qualified?' How The Merit Myth Holds Back Women In Politics

I’m on vacation but can’t stop watching the train wreck taking place in slow motion in Ottawa. Trudeau has now removed the only person in Cabinet with business experience and handed the task of economic recovery to a journalist. As a journalist, I find that concerning. — John Ivison (@IvisonJ) August 19, 2020

SEAN KILPATRICK via Getty Images Chrystia Freeland is sworn in as Canada's Finance Minister on Aug. 18, 2020 in Ottawa.

Women’s gains in politics and the workplace over the past few decades are undeniable. Yet men continue to dominate the upper echelons of politics. Why? Our research digs into how qualifications and arguments about merit are deployed to women’s disadvantage. Qualifying for cabinet There are no formal qualifications for ministers in the countries we studied — Australia, Canada, Chile, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. We interviewed former ministers and political advisers, read former leaders’ memoirs and dug into media archives to figure out why some people make it into cabinet and others don’t. We found that even without written rules, there were still widely recognized expectations about the qualifications ministers needed. Political experience and policy expertise were central, but we found that friendship and loyalty mattered even more, especially to the person doing the appointing.

Qualifications are in the eye of the beholder. They’re not objective, and they’re not static. They shift and change depending on who’s being considered.

Women have a harder time qualifying on these grounds. That’s because the networks where political friendships develop often originate in all-male or mostly male spaces like private school, fraternities and golf clubs. Examples include former British Prime Minister David Cameron’s “Notting Hill set,” many of whom sat in his cabinet. The route to cabinet Another route to cabinet is having policy expertise, educational credentials and professional experience related to the post. Unfortunately, patterns of gender segregation in the workforce get reproduced in cabinet. Researchers find that women tend to be appointed to less prestigious cabinet posts that correspond to stereotypically feminine professions like education, social services and health. If qualifying for more powerful posts like finance, defence and foreign affairs requires occupational experience, women will be disadvantaged. Women lead a mere 7.4 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and continue to be vastly under-represented in the Armed Forces. The high-profile cabinet spot where women are most likely to be found is justice, which is unsurprising given the ever-growing number of women graduating with law degrees. But the real reason why criteria requiring occupational experience undermines women’s chances of making it to cabinet are the ones exemplified by the reaction to Freeland’s appointment: qualifications are in the eye of the beholder. They’re not objective, and they’re not static. They shift and change depending on who’s being considered and who’s doing the judging.

John Phillips via Getty Images British Prime Minister Theresa May's qualifications were challenged despite her years of experience in parliament.