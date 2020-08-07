Cole Burston/CP Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks during a press conference in Toronto on Aug. 7, 2020.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada will retaliate with $3.6 billion in tariffs against the United States in light of the Trump White House’s “absurd” decision to target Canadian aluminum again. Freeland told reporters in Toronto Friday that Canada will respond “swiftly and strongly” with dollar-for-dollar countermeasures to a planned 10 per cent tariff on Canadian raw aluminum announced by U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday. Those tariffs are set to come into force on Aug. 16, leaving some room for a change of course. “The United States has taken the absurd decision to harm its own people at a time when its economy is suffering the deepest crisis since the Great Depression,” she said. Watch: Canada vows to hit back on U.S. aluminum tariffs

Freeland said a Canada-U.S. trade dispute is the last thing anyone needs at a time when both countries are fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. “It will only hurt the economic recovery on both sides of the border. However, this is what the U.S. administration has chosen to do,” she said. The U.S. imposed the same tariff on Canadian aluminum in 2018, as well as a 25 per cent import tariff on steel. Canada fired back at the time with $16.6 billion in tariffs on strategically selected U.S. products. Both sides reached a deal to end the punishing measures in 2019 as part of the successful renegotiation of the new NAFTA deal, now known as the USMCA. She noted that with the trade pact coming into force on July 1, now is a time to enhance North American economic competitiveness, “not to hinder it.” She also noted the USMCA includes a provision that 70 per cent of aluminum purchased by North American automakers must be produced in North America. “These tariffs will make it harder for the North American carmakers NAFTA is designed to support,” she said. Freeland said Canada’s response will again be perfectly reciprocal. “We will not escalate, and we will not back down,” she said. ‘Unnecessary, unwarranted, unacceptable’ The deputy PM blasted the proposed U.S. tariffs as “unnecessary, unwarranted, and entirely unacceptable,” and expressed incredulity that the U.S. administration appears to be again framing the decision as one based on national security concerns. “Let me be clear, Canadian aluminum in no way a threat to U.S. national security, which remains the ostensible reason for these tariffs. And that is a ludicrous notion,” she said. Freeland said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has decided to launch 30-day consultations over which U.S. products containing aluminum could be ripe for retaliation. The federal government has released a broad list of U.S. products that could be targeted, including everything from golf clubs and aluminum foil to refrigerators. “We invite Canadians and Canadian businesses to participate in these consultations over the next 30 days, after which we will impose retaliatory tariffs,” she said.