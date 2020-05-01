If there was a light at the end of this COVID-19 pandemic tunnel, it would likely be due to some premiers unveiling plans this week to reopen their provinces.



But as some businesses get the green light to open back up, churches, mosques, temples and synagogues remain in the dark. Without a firm date on when it’ll be safe to return, some institutions have had to get creative.



Check out the video above to see how some places of worship have adapted to stay connected with congregants.