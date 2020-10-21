OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party wants to avoid another general election but won’t say if it plans to vote down or abstain on a contentious Conservative motion.
Canadians are looking for help right now, Singh told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “They are not looking for an election.”
“New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he is looking for. We’re not going to be used as an excuse or a cover,” he added.
Watch: Singh calls Liberal election gambit ‘ludicrous’
The motion introduced by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole proposes the creation of a new House of Commons committee to study the WE Charity controversy, alleged lobbying by the husband of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford, and contracts awarded to firms with Liberal ties, as well as other “potential scandals” related to the COVID-19 pandemic spending.
O’Toole told reporters earlier this week that new details continue to emerge that “paint a concerning picture of potential corruption at very high levels of the government.”
He doesn’t want an election, he said, but he also has no confidence in the government.
Wednesday morning, Bloc Québécois House leader Alain Therrien urged the NDP to vote with the opposition in defeating the government. “This government is starting to look more and more like a club of cronyism, who take money from public funds and to give to their friends,” he said. “We must absolutely stop this government.”
Singh told reporters that neither the Conservatives nor the Bloc have delivered help for people during the pandemic, while his party has secured gains, by working with the Liberals, such as on paid sick leave. There is more the NDP wants to do, he said, highlighting establishing universal pharmacare and childcare, and national standards for seniors.
Canadians went to the polls just a year ago, he added, and the confidence of the House was recently tested twice — once unanimously on a bill to extend financial assistance to those unable to work and a second time on the throne speech.
The opposition, Singh added, should continue its investigation into the WE controversy by using the current committee structure, such as the ongoing inquiry at the ethics committee. The Liberals have been filibustering those discussions.
If New Democrats abstain, all eyes on Greens and Independents
If the NDP abstains during a vote later Wednesday afternoon, the question of whether the country goes to the polls could be decided by three Green MPs and two independents MPs, including former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Liberals don’t want an election but as a minority government, the Grits cannot continue to govern and pass legislation, such as help for small businesses, without opposition cooperation.
“We need the confidence of the House to do our job,” she said Wednesday. “The ball is in the opposition’s court.”
Originally pitched as an “anti-corruption committee,” the Conservatives re-named it Tuesday a special committee on “allegations of misuse of public funds by the government.”
Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez compared the name change to writing a book about Frankenstein and calling it “Cinderella.”
The concession did nothing to change the Liberal government’s view that the opposition is calling the government corrupt, Rodriguez said, and that passing the motion would mean the Grits have lost the confidence of the House.
The lengthy motion calls for the creation of a 15-member committee comprised of six Liberals, five Tories (including a Conservative chair), two Bloc Québécois MPs, and two NDP MPs.
It also states that Trudeau, Freeland, Health Minister Patty Hajdu, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, and Youth Minister Bardish Chagger may be “ordered to appear as witnesses from time to time, as the committee sees fit.”
Trudeau told Radio-Canada’s New Brunswick morning show Wednesday that the Conservative motion is “toxic” and suggested it would “paralyze” the government while it tries to deal with the pandemic.
“You cannot read the motion and think that someone who is voting for this motion continues to believe that the government has the capacity to manage this pandemic,” Trudeau said.
“If the opposition parties no longer have confidence in this government, that is serious and there are consequences,” he said, still insisting the Liberals don’t want an election.
In addition to investigating the WE Charity controversy and “all aspects” of the ill-fated Canada Student Service Grant program, including relationships between the government and charity co-founders Marc and Craig Kielburger, the motion calls for investigations into:
- The alleged lobbying by Rob Silver, Telford’s spouse, over an emergency COVID-19 support program, something the ethics watchdog has already said didn’t amount to a conflict of interest;
- “All aspects” related to the purchase and “regulatory approval of ventilators manufactured by, or otherwise associated with, the Baylis Medical Company,” owned by former Liberal MP Frank Baylis;
- “Any other matter connected to the government’s COVID-19 pandemic response measures” that any House standing committee may ask the group to investigate.
The motion also included orders for unredacted documents from WE and Speakers’ Spotlight, the agency that arranged speaking events for Trudeau, his wife, mother and brother, dating back to 2008.
The Liberals counter-offered to create a special committee to review all pandemic-related spending, including the WE affair. Rodriguez said the Tory proposal would only create a “partisan inquisition” that would ensnare private citizens and drag away public servants and political leaders from their focus on the COVID-19 crisis.
O’Toole has said that would just drown out opposition efforts to get to the “truth.”
“They would rather deliver 500 boxes full of spending documents and bog down parliament for months rather than us bring in three boxes of the documents they’ve been avoiding to give us or to remove the blacking out of documents to hide what they actually contain, so which is more reasonable?” he asked this week.
On Wednesday, O’Toole suggested it was rather incredible the Liberals would hold the threat of an election over the opposition just because the party is “asking a few questions about Liberal spending, and decisions, and the appearance of corruption amidst a pandemic.”
He wondered whether Trudeau would “threaten an election, in a pandemic, every time an opposition party asks a question on their pandemic planning, on support for small business, or former Liberal MPs and Liberal insiders getting access to hundreds of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money.
“He’s going to have to get used to the fact that the Conservatives are going to do our job,” he added.
More to come…
With files from Zi-Ann Lum