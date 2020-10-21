“New Democrats will not give Prime Minister Trudeau the election he is looking for. We’re not going to be used as an excuse or a cover,” he added.

Canadians are looking for help right now, Singh told reporters Wednesday afternoon. “They are not looking for an election.”

OTTAWA — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party wants to avoid another general election but won’t say if it plans to vote down or abstain on a contentious Conservative motion.

The motion introduced by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole proposes the creation of a new House of Commons committee to study the WE Charity controversy, alleged lobbying by the husband of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff Katie Telford, and contracts awarded to firms with Liberal ties, as well as other “potential scandals” related to the COVID-19 pandemic spending.

O’Toole told reporters earlier this week that new details continue to emerge that “paint a concerning picture of potential corruption at very high levels of the government.”

He doesn’t want an election, he said, but he also has no confidence in the government.

Wednesday morning, Bloc Québécois House leader Alain Therrien urged the NDP to vote with the opposition in defeating the government. “This government is starting to look more and more like a club of cronyism, who take money from public funds and to give to their friends,” he said. “We must absolutely stop this government.”

Singh told reporters that neither the Conservatives nor the Bloc have delivered help for people during the pandemic, while his party has secured gains, by working with the Liberals, such as on paid sick leave. There is more the NDP wants to do, he said, highlighting establishing universal pharmacare and childcare, and national standards for seniors.

Canadians went to the polls just a year ago, he added, and the confidence of the House was recently tested twice — once unanimously on a bill to extend financial assistance to those unable to work and a second time on the throne speech.

The opposition, Singh added, should continue its investigation into the WE controversy by using the current committee structure, such as the ongoing inquiry at the ethics committee. The Liberals have been filibustering those discussions.

If New Democrats abstain, all eyes on Greens and Independents

If the NDP abstains during a vote later Wednesday afternoon, the question of whether the country goes to the polls could be decided by three Green MPs and two independents MPs, including former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the Liberals don’t want an election but as a minority government, the Grits cannot continue to govern and pass legislation, such as help for small businesses, without opposition cooperation.

“We need the confidence of the House to do our job,” she said Wednesday. “The ball is in the opposition’s court.”

Originally pitched as an “anti-corruption committee,” the Conservatives re-named it Tuesday a special committee on “allegations of misuse of public funds by the government.”

Government House Leader Pablo Rodriguez compared the name change to writing a book about Frankenstein and calling it “Cinderella.”

The concession did nothing to change the Liberal government’s view that the opposition is calling the government corrupt, Rodriguez said, and that passing the motion would mean the Grits have lost the confidence of the House.

The lengthy motion calls for the creation of a 15-member committee comprised of six Liberals, five Tories (including a Conservative chair), two Bloc Québécois MPs, and two NDP MPs.