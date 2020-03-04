NOTE: This story and map will continue to be updated as new information comes in. It was most recently updated on March 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The novel coronavirus has infiltrated Canada with 33 confirmed cases across three provinces.

At the time of publication, there have been 20 confirmed cases in Ontario, 12 in British Columbia and one in Quebec, health officials say. The most recent information from the Canadian government can be found at this website.

The new virus was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. Since then, the virus has been found in dozens of countries, with thousands of cases discovered in China, South Korea and Italy.

More than 90,000 cases and over 3,000 deaths have been reported worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.