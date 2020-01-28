Where Has Coronavirus Been Confirmed In Canada?

As news of the new coronavirus spreads, so are reports of people across the country being tested.
But getting tested isn’t necessarily a confirmation of the virus. The symptoms include coughing, fever and difficulty breathing so it’s likely that many people will get tested as a precaution. Public health officials report a case of the virus when it’s “presumed” confirmed and when it’s officially confirmed.
The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of now, all Canadian cases of the virus involve people who have travelled to the area. Canadian public health officials maintain that the risk of contracting the disease is still pretty low here.
What does a ‘presumed’ case mean?
A “presumed confirmed” means that the patient has tested positive at a local laboratory, but no cases are “officially” confirmed until a second test in Winnipeg at the National Microbiology Laboratory, a section of the National Collaborating Centre For Infectious Diseases. The Canadian government is keeping track of all cases on this website.
Ontario: Two confirmed cases
Canada’s first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus was “presumed confirmed” in Toronto on Jan. 25.
This patient was a man from Toronto who is in his mid-50s. He was tested days after returning from Wuhan, China, where he had been 14 days prior to becoming ill. His case was confirmed in Winnipeg a day after he was provincially tested. The man is being treated in an isolated “negative pressure” room at Toronto’s Sunnybrook Hospital.
Health officials say the man had shown mild symptoms on his flight back. The public health agency has been tracking down those onboard that same flight, who travelled from Guangzhou, China to Toronto aboard China Southern airlines.
On Jan. 27, a second patient tested positive for the virus — the first patient’s wife. She also arrived in Toronto with her husband from Wuhan and placed herself in “self-isolation” since her husband was diagnosed.
Ontario is keeping track of all novel coronavirus cases here.
British Columbia: One “presumed” case
On Jan. 28 health officials said a Vancouver-area man in his 40s is presumed to have the virus. The man works regularly in China and spent the majority of his recent trip in Wuhan. He had also been in Wuhan in the 14 days prior to becoming sick. The man showed symptoms within 24 hours of returning. He’s been in self-isolation since returning to Canada in the past week and officials say he’s recovering well.
B.C. is keeping track of their novel coronavirus cases here.
With files from The Canadian Press.