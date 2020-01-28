Where Has Coronavirus Been Confirmed In Canada?

As news of the new coronavirus spreads, so are reports of people across the country being tested. But getting tested isn’t necessarily a confirmation of the virus. The symptoms include coughing, fever and difficulty breathing so it’s likely that many people will get tested as a precaution. Public health officials report a case of the virus when it’s “presumed” confirmed and when it’s officially confirmed. The novel coronavirus is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China. As of now, all Canadian cases of the virus involve people who have travelled to the area. Canadian public health officials maintain that the risk of contracting the disease is still pretty low here. What does a ‘presumed’ case mean? A “presumed confirmed” means that the patient has tested positive at a local laboratory, but no cases are “officially” confirmed until a second test in Winnipeg at the National Microbiology Laboratory, a section of the National Collaborating Centre For Infectious Diseases. The Canadian government is keeping track of all cases on this website.

Cole Burston via Getty Images Health officials announced the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto, along with a presumptive second case of the virus on Jan. 27, 2020 in Toronto.