OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians Thursday that the current social distancing and self-isolation measures may be in place for another year and half, telling the public it will have to remain vigilant for another 12 to 18 months.

“What I am saying is until there is a vaccine available, the reality of COVID-19 will still be with us,” Trudeau said, in French. “And so for the months that that will take, and there are some estimates that say six or eight months, some say a year or a year and a half, we will have to be vigilant.”

Trudeau suggested social distancing measures would be eased but could be re-introduced if there is a resurgence of the virus in certain parts of the country.

Watch: Duration of COVID-19 measures depends on Canadians’s actions, PM says