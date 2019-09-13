Justin Trudeau was mentioned briefly during a U.S. Democratic presidential debate Thursday — or more specifically his hair was.

The Democratic candidates vying for the 2020 race were asked about the U.S. trade relationship with China and whether they would repeal the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Sen. Cory Booker, who represents New Jersey, pointed out that Trump’s direction from trade to climate change is an “America-alone” policy that is “pulling us away from our allies.”

Booker said, “You literally have him using a national security waiver to put tariffs on Canada. I’m the only person on this stage that finds Trudeau’s hair very menacing, but they are not a national security threat. We cannot go up against China alone.”