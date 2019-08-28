Police responding to a cougar sighting near a Metro Vancouver elementary school were in for a surprise when they found the big cat was smaller than expected — much smaller.

In fact, the supposed 150-pound cougar turned out to be a “large domestic cat.”

A woman who lived in the South Surrey neighbourhood emailed Peace Arch News early Tuesday to report that a cat “maybe 150lbs” had walked down the road in front of her neighbours’ house Monday. The sighting was near Semiahmoo Trail Elementary School.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed to the Surrey Now-Leader that police were contacted about “either a cougar or a large domestic cat” in the area on Aug. 26.

