Pfizer’s announcement of an effective COVID-19 vaccine earlier this week may be the best medical news the world has received since the eradication of smallpox in the 1970s.

But it may not be good news for the taxpayers who will be on the hook for Canada’s newly outsized federal debt.

Interest rates on government debt worldwide jumped in the wake of the vaccine announcement, with investors now expecting a much faster economic recovery from the pandemic lockdowns.

The rate paid on 10-year Government of Canada bonds jumped to 0.75 per cent, from 0.64 per cent in one day following the Pfizer announcement. That represents an additional $363 million in interest on the $330 billion the feds borrowed this year, and an additional $1.02 billion in interest costs on the entire federal debt. (That excludes provincial debt, which is also growing rapidly.)

And that’s just from one small bump in rates, which remain near record low levels for now.

