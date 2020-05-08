CP Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam and Tory MP Derek Sloan are shown in a composite image of photos from The Canadian Press.

OTTAWA — Conservative MPs may be asked to decide Friday if they believe controversial leadership candidate Derek Sloan should continue to sit in their caucus.

HuffPost Canada has learned Tory MPs who want him ousted gathered the required 25 signatures earlier this week, although the item is not on the formal agenda.

The Conservative caucus is the only party caucus in Ottawa to adopt rules that allow MPs rather than the leader to decide who sits as part of their team. If 20 per cent of the caucus writes to the caucus chair and asks for a vote, a secret ballot is held, with a simple majority vote required to boot someone from the group.

