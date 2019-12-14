Over A Third Of Canadians Think We Should Ditch The Nickel: Survey

A new poll suggests that one out of three Canadians would be happy if we took the nickel out of circulation, the same way we got rid of the penny in 2013.

A Research Co. survey published earlier this month found 36 per cent of Canadians want to get rid of the five-cent coin, while 55 per cent think we should keep the nickel around.

The results are skewed by age, with Canadians from the ages of 18 to 34 being more in favour of phasing out the coin (41 per cent) compared to older demographics. Only 39 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 35 and 54 wanted to do the same, and 29 per cent of those over 55.

There were regional differences in the results, too. Canadians in Saskatchewan Manitoba were the most likely to want to keep the coin around, while those in Alberta and Quebec were more in favour of tossing the nickel.