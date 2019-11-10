To see Don Cherry’s name trending on social media on a Sunday morning is to know the longtime hockey commentator said something controversial yet again during “Hockey Night in Canada.”

Cherry, 85, used his platform during “Coach’s Corner” on Saturday night to lambaste people who don’t wear poppies for Remembrance Day, seemingly zeroing in on immigrants.

“You know, I was talking to a veteran, I said ‘I’m not going to run the poppy thing anymore,’” Cherry began, referencing his annual Remembrance Day segment. “Because what’s the sense? I live in Mississauga, nobody wears ... uh, very few people wear a poppy.”

He went on to claim that “nobody” in downtown Toronto wears poppies.

“Now you go to the small cities, and you know, the rows and rows ... you people love ... they come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”

You can watch a clip of the video below (and click here to see the full version via CBC):