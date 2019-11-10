To see Don Cherry’s name trending on social media on a Sunday morning is to know the longtime hockey commentator said something controversial yet again during “Hockey Night in Canada.”
Cherry, 85, used his platform during “Coach’s Corner” on Saturday night to lambaste people who don’t wear poppies for Remembrance Day, seemingly zeroing in on immigrants.
“You know, I was talking to a veteran, I said ‘I’m not going to run the poppy thing anymore,’” Cherry began, referencing his annual Remembrance Day segment. “Because what’s the sense? I live in Mississauga, nobody wears ... uh, very few people wear a poppy.”
He went on to claim that “nobody” in downtown Toronto wears poppies.
“Now you go to the small cities, and you know, the rows and rows ... you people love ... they come here, whatever it is, you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price.”
You can watch a clip of the video below (and click here to see the full version via CBC):
The rant ran before the show played Cherry’s Remembrance Day video, where he visits a cemetery in France to honour Canadian soldiers who fought in the First World War.
Sportsnet has removed the segment from its YouTube channel.
There was immediate backlash on social media and calls for Cherry’s firing. Others detailed their own contributions to honouring our veterans and reminded him exactly what Canada looks like. The hashtag #youpeople also trended.
The account for Canadian Forces in the U.S. even seemed to throw some shade Cherry’s way, tweeting out pictures of veterans of colour, noting “They are Us.”
Paula Simons, an independent senator from Alberta, detailed the ceremony she attended this weekend and discussed her experiences with Remembrance Day in a Twitter thread, noting “many - indeed most - of the young Albertans who fought (and who died) in the First World War were immigrants or the children of immigrants. Others were Indigenous. All deserve to be honoured this week.”
The anger wasn’t just directed at Cherry — Canadians were also wondering why co-host Ron MacLean simply sat and nodded after Cherry’s words. They pointed out it was a moment where he could have respectfully argued with his colleague.
HuffPost Canada reached out to CBC to comment, and received this response:
“As Rogers Media is the national rights holder for NHL Hockey in Canada, CBC has no purview over any editorial (choice of commentators or what they say) with respect to ‘Hockey Night in Canada.’”
HuffPost Canada has also reached out to Sportsnet for any comment.
UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect CBC’s response.