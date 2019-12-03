TORONTO — U.S. President Donald Trump says he thinks about climate change “all the time.” Trump made the comment during a media availability with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) summit in London Tuesday. “Climate change is very important to me,” Trump told reporters after being asked why any mention of it was left off the president’s agenda. “I’ve done many environmental impact statements over my life,” Trump said, referencing his experience as a developer. The U.S. president explained he believes strongly in having “very, very crystal clear” water and air. “That’s a big part of climate change,” he said.

NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Winfield House, London on Dec. 3, 2019.

When asked if he’s concerned about rising sea levels, Trump changed the subject. “You know I’m concerned about everything,” he said. “But I’m also concerned about nuclear proliferation.” Trump and Trudeau are two of 29 world leaders in London to discuss challenges facing NATO, the military alliance conceived 70 years ago at the end of the Second World War. The NATO summit is happening concurrently with climate talks in Madrid at the 25th Conference of the Parties (COP25). Trump has previously called himself an environmentalist. He has repeatedly said that ensuring clean air and water are among his top priorities. His actions, however, convey a different message. Trump has consistently rolled back Obama-era environmental policies during his administration. Methane emissions by the oil and gas industry are set to loosen as well as regulations that targeted coal-fired power plants to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting ahead of the NATO summit in Watford, in London on Dec. 3, 2019.