TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said people struggling financially during the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize food over rent during an emotional press conference Friday.

“If you’re down and out, you just don’t have the money, food’s more important to put on the table than pay rent, then put the food on the table,” the premier said at Queen’s Park. “If you need medical help or you’re spending money on essential services, make sure that’s a priority.”

People who can afford their rent should keep paying, he added.

“That’s the right thing to do … I respect the landlords. They have a business. But we’re in unusual times right now. My job as premier is always to protect the people.”

On Thursday, Ford announced evictions would be suspended “until further notice.”