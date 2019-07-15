TORONTO — Fifty-seven per cent of Ontario voters believe Premier Doug Ford’s government is corrupt and 63 per cent say it has given too many jobs to Ford’s “cronies,” according to a new poll.

“It is clear the perception of nepotism in the Ford government has not abated; Dean French’s resignation didn’t put it to bed,” Corbett Communications founder John Corbett said in a press release about the findings.

French, Ford’s chief of staff, resigned on June 21. Earlier that day, the premier revoked two appointments after allegations of favouritism surfaced. Tyler Albrecht, a 26-year-old who played lacrosse with French’s son, had been given a $165,000-a-year job for the Ontario government in New York City and Taylor Shields, a cousin of French’s wife, was given a $185,000-a-year job in London.