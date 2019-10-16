Ontario Premier Doug Ford has a theory as to why Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau keeps uttering his name.

“I think the guy loves me or something, ’cause he constantly mentions my name,” Ford said Wednesday during an infrastructure announcement in Kenora, Ont.

“When it comes to Justin Trudeau, he has a race to run.”

The premier maintained that he doesn’t want to get involved in the imminent federal election.

“I told [Conservative Leader] Andrew Scheer right from the get-go, I’m not getting involved. We’re busy. We inherited a financial disaster here in Ontario. It’s all hands on deck.”