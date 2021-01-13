Frank Gunn/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks at Queen's Park in Toronto on Jan. 12, 2021 to announce a state of emergency and stay at home order because of rising cases of COVID-19.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says there’s nothing confusing about his government’s new COVID-19 lockdown measures, which enable police to ticket people out on non-essential trips but let non-essential retailers keep doing curbside pickup.

“Folks, there is no confusion here. It’s very simple. Stay home. Stay home. That’s it,” he said at a press conference in Toronto. “If you’re questioning, ‘Should I go out?’ You got the answer. Stay home. Restez à la maison. That’s simple.” The premier appeared to be responding to Toronto Mayor John Tory, who said Wednesday morning that he had some questions about the new orders.

The Ford government’s rules, which go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m., ban outdoor gatherings of more than five people but allow public places like skating rinks to stay open, Tory noted. “Is a skating rink an organized social or public event or is it not?” Tory wondered in an interview on CP24. “We have a limit of 25 people on those rinks.” Ford said “elected officials” who say they’re confused “aren’t being responsible.” He did not answer Tory’s question. “Stay home. Stay home. I don’t know what more I can describe,” the premier said.