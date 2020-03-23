Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images Ontario Premier Doug Ford walks through Queen's Park with cabinet ministers before an announcement on March 20, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday that schools will be closed longer than three weeks as the province responds to COVID-19.

“The kids won’t be going back to school on April 6,” he told reporters at a Queen’s Park teleconference about the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everybody in this province knows ... April the 6th is not realistic. We are in a state of emergency.”

Education Minister Stephen Lecce will have more to say in a day or two, Ford added.

Earlier: Ontario rolls out online learning tools. Story continues after video.