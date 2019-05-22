Garrison Bespoke/Instagram Raptors president Masai Ujiri presented Drake with a diamond-crusted jacket on Tuesday before game four between the Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks.

While Toronto-born rapper Drake’s crush on Rihanna never panned out in the end, he’s having his chance to shine bright like a diamond. Literally.

The Champagne Papi had good reason to pop some champers Tuesday night in celebration of a fairly bougie gift: a bespoke, diamond-encrusted sports jacket worth an estimated $769,000 to celebrate the Toronto Raptors. The fancy jacket was designed and gifted to him by Toronto’s Garrison Bespoke, a custom tailor-shop for men’s suits.

And we’re not just talking about one or two diamonds, but rather a whopping 235 diamonds hand-embroidered into the shape of the OVO owl on the chest of the jacket, Garrison Bespoke owner and founder Michael Nguyen told HuffPost Canada.

And for a little added bling, a 1.2-carat diamond pin sparkles on the left peaked lapel.