Drake Was Just Another Proud Dad On Son’s 1st Day Of Preschool

Celebrities’ kids, whose every move we follow in our bizarre tabloid culture — they grow up so fast!

On Wednesday, Drake posted a photo of his two-year-old son, Adonis, with the caption “First day of school... the world is yours, kid.”

If you’re wondering why a two-year-old is starting school, the answer is, most likely, the French school system. Adonis’s mom, painter Sophie Brussaux, was raised in Bordeaux, France, and is currently believed to live in Paris. In the French education system, preschool can start at age three. Adonis will turn three next month.

Brussaux also posted photos of Adonis’s first day, with her location set to “at school.” In the first photo Adonis and his mom are holding hands, both of them in masks, and in the second she’s giving him a piggyback ride.

“First day of school!” she captioned in French. “Mom is proud of her big boy (and part-time little koala).”

Drake and Brussaux are no longer together and had a rocky relationship at the beginning of Adonis’s life, at least according to some of his lyrics. (“Hopefully by the time you hear this / Me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cuttin’ each other down,” he raps on “March 14.”)

But they seem to be in a better place now. He opened up about their relationship on an episode of LeBron James’s talk show “The Shop.”

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who, you know, we’ve had our moments,” Drake said. “I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened, but I don’t have any desire to not love his mother. Or I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother.”

“We found ourselves in a situation, and we are both equally responsible. And now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

Drake / Instagram Drake and Sophie Brussaux with their son Adonis.

Drake doesn’t open up often about his son, but has been known to post adorable photos of Adonis, like the one below from Father’s Day, and to decorate his gaudy Toronto mansion for his son’s birthday.