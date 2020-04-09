There are two types of crafter right now: In one group, there are those who are drained, artistically challenged and only in it to keep the kids from going full “Lord of the Flies.” And then in the other, there are those who’ve been waiting their entire lives for the chance to cancel everything and devote all their waking hours to activities like cross-stitching family heirlooms, creating entire universes in LEGO, and hand-making fabric face masks for the whole neighbourhood. Whichever category you fall into, it’s all good!

We’ve scoured Instagram for Easter crafts to cater to all levels of skill, energy and enthusiasm for crafting. And with the season’s favourite rabbit just deemed “an essential service provider,” the time is ripe to give the Easter Bunny your best glue-gun-and-googly-eyes salute.

Here are some of our favourites:

Bunny ear hairband

Difficulty Level: Elementary schooler +

A Snapchat filter come to life, this is the perfect craft to do with tweens. Lia Griffith, founder of the Craft Your Life community, designed this sweet mash-up of the floral-crown and animal-ear-hairband trends. You can find instructions and templates for these and other paper, felt and fibre crafts on her subscription-based website.

TP tube glow-up

Difficulty Level: Toddler + (with help)

While it’s not cool to hoard toilet paper right now, it is wise to keep the inner tubes for craft projects. We love these cardboard-tube buns, adorned with the most basic dollar store accoutrements: stick-on eyes, pipe cleaner whiskers and button noses. Crafty military mom Brittaney McCann shares the how-to on her blog, Sweetly Stationed.

Fantastic in felt

Difficulty level: If you can write in cursive, you have the manual skills to cut and sew these buns, even if you’re just learning to sew

These baby rabbits are hashtagged #kawaii ― “supercute” in Japanese ― and for good reason: Eyelashes! Heart tums! Carrot pouches! The pastel-coloured sleepyheads shown here were created by British crafter Sarah Richardson, using a pattern by Australian designer Lauren Wright, a.k.a. mollyandmama.

Existentialist angst bunny

Difficulty level: No work required (must have credit card and mouse)

This melancholic rabbit, sipping tea in isolation with his melancholic forest family (all of whom have totally run out of conversation), is all of us right now. Even the haven’t-slept-in-weeks under-eye pouches are accurate. If you’ve lost the will to sew, you could always just order a readymade felt rabbit from this super-talented Russian designer’s Etsy store. Looks like you both need a hug.

Easter stamps

Difficulty level: Toddler + (with help)

This is a great craft to do with little ones and requires minimal materials: just paint, paper, glue, a marker pen and, of course, those trusty TP tubes. An older kid or parent can glue the tubes together and draw the bunny eyes, nose and whiskers. Little ones can do the stamping and paint the grass ― even finger paints would work here.

Baby bunny ears crochet hat

Difficulty level: Beginner crochet skills required

Gah! This soft and floppy-eared hat is so sweet. To make one with your older kids for a younger snugglebun, just download the free pattern and follow the YouTube tutorial by Cyprianne Nolan, the designer behind Pretty Darn Adorable.

Easter bunny treat cones

Difficulty level: Elementary school +

These are very cute and very easy, if you’re feeling worn-out and weary from being stuck at home. If you have a colour printer in the house, you’re in business. Just print this template, from Australian craft blogger Lisa Tilse , then cut, tape, fill with candy, and lock yourself in the bathroom to scoff those treats in peace.

Bunny bunting

Difficulty level: Preschoolers + (with help)

This DIY bunting is pretty sweet, quick to make, and a great family project, with different tasks requiring different levels of expertise. An older kid or parent can cut out the bunnies from fabric scraps with pinking shears (find a template you like online); a kid from elementary school age upwards can thread the buns onto a string, and littles can help glue on pompom tails.

Gingerbread rabbit houses

Difficulty level: Toddler + (with help)

Mom blogger Lauren M. has been making Easter villages from a kit since she was a little girl. This year, she and her sons improvised with graham crackers, hot glue and sprinkles galore. Those cookie bunnies actually make staying home look appealing.