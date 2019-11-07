The holiday season is a great opportunity to spread gratitude with thoughtful gifts for your loved ones. Why not take the festive spirit one step further and show a little love to the planet? Check out our round-up of 15 eco-friendly gifts, priced at under $100 apiece. Braided hair pin set

ai

This Toronto-based mother-daughter team uses Korean craftsmanship to create their sustainable-luxury take on these on-trend accessories (they only produce in small batches, and support local artisans). Weleda Winter Radiance Skin Food Set

Swiss skincare innovators Weleda make gifting green beauty easy with their Winter Radiance Kit, consisting of two cult fave Skin Food essentials in a festive pack. We love the nourishing combo of shea and cocoa butters combined with soothing plant extracts found in the brand’s iconic Skin Food Light and Lip Balm (great for kids, too), and that Weleda champions biodiversity, sustainability, and people-and-planet over profit, despite their success. Beanie Knitting Kit

We Are Knitters

We’re all about gifting something your loved ones can create, and the We Are Knitters (WAK) Carrick Beanie Knitting Kit is beginner friendly, and a gorgeous way to spend chilly winter evenings crafting something cozy. WAK loves sustainability as much as they love knitting — their needles are made of 100 per cent beechwood, their bags are recycled and reusable, and their wools and yarns are 100 per cent natural. Did we mention the meditative effects knitting can have? Concrete Light House Night Light

Jomo Studio

Night lights aren’t just for kiddos. This pretty little “Light House” from Toronto artisans Jomo Studio emits a warm glow and ads a festive touch to any room. Made of recycled concrete collected from planter workshops held in the brand’s studio, each light is lovingly made by hand and designed to capture the warmth of home. Flax Sleep Robe

Flax Sleep

The perfect gift for your BFF (or yourself),“The Robe” from Flax Sleep in rose linen combines cool and cozy and is the ideal dress code for a much deserved morning of lounging. We’re impressed by this female-founded Canadian team who not only commit to creating less waste and producing a durable product, but who also give back to the community (a portion of proceeds supports Atira Women’s Resource Society). Pictionary Air

Countless hours of family fun are back, but this time without the pads and paper thanks to this digital version of a classic, Pictionary Air. Gift the Pictionary Air pen (as well as downloading the app for smartphone, tablet, or even smart tv) to keep everyone giggling all season long with this now paperless favourite. Living Apothecary Holiday Bundle

Living Apothecary

These loose tea leaf blends target a specific concern (we swear by Snooze Brew and Take Care), and is made of organic, plant-based ingredients. These holiday bundles include four minis (approximately eight servings each) of Living Apothecary’s teas, and a stainless steel strainer, all shipped in a compostable mailer. Reformation Crystal Bodysuit

Reformation

The perfect layering piece for holiday get-togethers, a chic bodysuit is a wardrobe must-have for the stylish pals on your list. We’re sweet on this strapless, bra-friendly (yay!) version from eco-friendly brand Reformation. The L.A.-based brand, which recently set up shop in Canada and delivers worldwide, is 100 per cent carbon-, waste- and water-neutral, and is committed to sustainability and green practices through every aspect of their business. Detox Mode Total Body Refresh Gift Set

The Detox Market

Brought to you by the gurus of all things green beauty over at Detox Market, Detox Mode, the wellness company’s recently launched in-house beauty brand, offers three bestsellers in a holiday gift box at an unbeatable price (an $82 value for $69). We’re certain you’ll love the Altogether Oil, Happening Scrub, and Here + There Balm so much you may want to grab another set for yourself! Viva Alexander Tea Set

Viva

We’re inspired by the idea of rituals that create community, and this aesthetically pleasing, Scandinavian-designed Viva Alexander tea set in peppermint makes us want to host friends for conversation while sipping (and spilling) tea. Not only does Viva use 99 per cent eco-friendly materials, but they’re also fully certified by Amfori BSCI, which ensures sustainable and ethical business practices. Fjallraven Re-Wool Scarf

Fjallraven Cozy!

This isn’t your average holiday scarf. Rather, this recovered wool version from Fjallraven transforms spill from the textile industry into a luxurious soft fabric, reducing the need for additional dyes, chemicals and water. We love the neutral colourways (particularly the soft grey), and would gladly gift this to the cold climate dwellers on our list. Poppy Barley Travel Zip Wallet

HuffPost Canada

A little shimmer goes a long way, especially when it’s as sweet as this champagne-coloured travel zip wallet (with just enough room for some cash and cards) from sustainable Canadian brand Poppy Barley. Not only is this Alberta-based brand B Corp Certified (businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose), but they also set their own yearly sustainability goals in alignment with their belief that social and environmental objectives are as important as profits and happy customers. Cocoon Apothecary Groom Box

Cocoon Apothecary

We’ll be gifting this sleek set from Canadian artisanal beauty brand Cocoon Apothecary to our BFFs this holiday season. Complete with shave lotion, aftershave, and pomade, this eco-friendly kit has the grooming essentials covered, with plant-based, vegan, nut-free, biodegradable and non-toxic formulas. Product jars are made from glass (they also have a recycling program) and arrive safely thanks to compostable packing peanuts. Ren Clean Skincare Heroes Holiday Kit

Ren

This eye-catching package celebrates our oceans and the brand’s commitment to keeping them clean (Ren creates bottles from reclaimed ocean plastic). The Ren Clean Skincare Heroes Holiday Kit features four bestselling products (we’re all about the kelp and magnesium body wash), packaged in a recycled gift box, made with vegetable inks and a biodegradable film. Ten Thousand Villages Sea Grass Basket

Ten Thousand Villages

What’s not to love about this versatile woven basket from Ten Thousand Villages? We think it lends itself perfectly as an artisanal planter or stylish storage for books, toys, or blankets. More importantly, sales of the basket benefit the artisans, Mai Handicrafts, who provide work for marginalized groups in Vietnam.