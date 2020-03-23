Getty Images In this stock photo, an empty Highway 401 is seen at dusk in Toronto.

Canada’s economy will clock its steepest decline on record in the coming months, and unemployment is set to rise to its highest level in nearly a quarter century, a new CIBC forecast says. The good news is that this economic crisis sparked by COVID-19 “has a visible end point in a way recessions don’t,” economists Avery Shenfeld, Benjamin Tal and Royce Mendes wrote in the forecast released Monday. But in the meantime, the country will experience financial pain. The forecast predicts Canada’s economic output will shrink at a 15-to-20-per-cent annual pace in the second quarter, the fastest contraction in records going back to 1962.

The CIBC economists see unemployment jumping to above 9 per cent by the summer, from its current 5.7 per cent. If that happens, it will be the country’s highest jobless rate since 1997. That spike in joblessness seems to be happening right now. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said last week that the country saw 500,000 applications for employment insurance in a week, up from 27,000 in the same period a year earlier. “Some countries, including China and South Korea, have used aggressive testing, as well as social distancing, to have caseloads peak a few months after the onset,” the CIBC economists wrote. “If the U.S. and Canada can accomplish that feat (which isn’t yet apparent), we might get a return to at least some growth in (the July-September period).”