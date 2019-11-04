OTTAWA — Elizabeth May has stepped down as the leader of the Green Party of Canada.
“I wanted to choose a moment when we had had a lot of success before leaving,” she said at a news conference on Monday.
May has led the federal party since 2006. Her resignation is effective immediately.
Jo-Ann Roberts, the Green Party’sdeputy leader and a former veteran journalist, has been named to replace May in the interim. May will serve as parliamentary leader.
Watch: New federal Green member looks to learn from May, not replace her. Story continues below video.
The longtime Green leader said the decision shouldn’t come as a surprise. She explained she made a promise to her daughter Kate in 2016 that the 2019 election would be her final campaign.
“I’m very excited to know that I’ll have time with my husband and time with my daughter, and my extended family,” May said. She reached to hold her husband John Kidder’s hand who stood behind her. “I keep my promises, especially to my daughter Kate,” she said.
Roberts told reporters she’s taking on the new role “somewhat reluctantly.”
It’s “very difficult” to think about filling May’s shoes, she said. “I think I’ll just keep the shoes in place while we prepare for a leadership race.”
The Greens won three seats in last month’s federal election: May and Paul Manly on Vancouver Island and newcomer Jenica Atwin of Fredericton.
The party did not emerge with a balance of power in the minority Liberal government, but May said she was encouraged by the fact that more than 50 Green candidates received at least 10 per cent of the vote in their ridings.
“We are now accepted, not in one region but pretty much across Canada, as a viable party,” she told the Canadian Press. “We’re positioned in a way that means, quite solidly, we’re not going away.″
The party plans to hold a leadership convention in Charlottetown next fall.