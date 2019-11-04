POOL New / Reuters Green Party leader Elizabeth May waves as she walks on stage for the Federal leaders French language debate in Gatineau, Que. on Oct. 10, 2019.

OTTAWA — Elizabeth May has stepped down as the leader of the Green Party of Canada. “I wanted to choose a moment when we had had a lot of success before leaving,” she said at a news conference on Monday. May has led the federal party since 2006. Her resignation is effective immediately. Jo-Ann Roberts, the Green Party’sdeputy leader and a former veteran journalist, has been named to replace May in the interim. May will serve as parliamentary leader. Watch: New federal Green member looks to learn from May, not replace her. Story continues below video.