As U.S presidential election results are expected to roll out into early Wednesday morning and beyond, Americans are stressed. Heck, Canadians are also stressed, even though we aren’t voting today (contrary to what Donald Trump Jr. thinks).

With a tight race between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden in progress and many mail-in ballots in several states not expected to be fully counted until later this week, the anxiety could extend for days.

Thankfully Canadians are here to help — specifically the “emotional support Canadians” coming forward on Twitter Tuesday night. As they’re known to do, Canadians offered to lend a supportive hand to our stressed out cousins south of the border to get them through this trying time.