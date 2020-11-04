As if pandemic anxiety wasn’t stomach-churning enough, presidential election day in the U.S. has given people plenty to be nervous over: With live results trickling in through the night, many are spending Nov. 3 on edge as the world waits to see if voters re-elect president Donald Trump or choose former vice president Joe Biden.

The finger-biting anticipation is especially hellish for Americans, but Canadians are definitely feeling election anxiety too.Being unable to vote has left us with little recourse but to joke about the presidential race and show solidarity with those on the other side of the border.

So many of us are freaking out that “As A Canadian” trended on Tuesday, three words that add a much-needed disclaimer to our cheeky commentary. Here’s how we’ve used the phrase:

Obviously, we’re also stress-eating

Cramming ketchup chips in our mouth as we doomscroll is a uniquely Canadian experience.

As a Canadian, this is what I'm doing right now: pic.twitter.com/XkLbaPwaj4 — Shalaka Kay (@Shalaka_Kay) November 3, 2020

it’s election night, as a canadian i can’t vote but i can shotgun this bagged milk pic.twitter.com/3JIOp3Q3YD — evn (@cryb0i) November 4, 2020

A lot of us feel like we’re watching something burn down

The visual clearly resonated with many, as flaming cars and dumpsters were shared liberally. Maybe it speaks to how we feel like helpless bystanders to an inferno that could engulf the rest of us in flames. No big deal!

How it feels as a Canadian watching US politics right now #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/VuVqIX4po0 — Cause We're Canadian (@MadelnCanada) November 3, 2020

As a Canadian; I see y’all like this rn pic.twitter.com/gei5D03qHM — cute 🥰 (@Redroses_s) November 3, 2020

And as expected, “Schitt’s Creek” references came through

The hit TV comedy “Schitt’s Creek” never fails to capture exactly how we feel, especially the always relatable David and Moira Rose. In this case: Bewildered, deeply concerned, and willing to beseech any ballot-swaying deity.

Me, as a Canadian on US Election Day pic.twitter.com/6LCjdHNArr — Rox✨ (@rox_the_riot) November 3, 2020

As a Canadian, watching what is unfolding to the south... pic.twitter.com/VctwLQr9it — Farmer Jan Dirt Aficionado 🇨🇦 (@natural95) November 4, 2020

As a Canadian on this #ElectionDay , I say to all of my American friends: pic.twitter.com/wXpbdXOQxT — Susan enthusiastically and from a safe distance (@realsusandixon) November 3, 2020

Some of us are just thankful the border is closed

Remember when “move to Canada” searches increased after the 2016 election?

As a Canadian I am happy the border is closed during US election. pic.twitter.com/4K0jQPJgQR — Sage_tarius (@KashlessSociety) November 3, 2020

Others were more neighbourly and shared self-care messages and advice with Americans ...

As a service, I, your Canadian friend Glen, will be purifying your timeline this election day with Jackie Chan’s impeccable fashion sense.



Please enjoy this thread. pic.twitter.com/eYCsOehous — Gleno (@glenoneill) November 3, 2020

... And words of caution.

As a Canadian, I just want to say good luck pic.twitter.com/T6sXmEh8Jl — Kelly Small (@kelly_small) November 3, 2020

Naturally, the trending phrase wasn’t without its critics

Don't click it, it's exactly what you think it is pic.twitter.com/VHBaXbGQtx — Ben Woodfinden (@BenWoodfinden) November 3, 2020

Whatever the outcome, fingers crossed that both countries’ residents get a freaking break after all this is over.

