Lilly posted a seemingly innocuous photo of her morning tea, with a pointed caption making reference to her family’s unchanged routine.

“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” she wrote, tagging her post #businessasusual.

Unfortunately, it gets worse. Lilly doubled down in the comments to her post. She called the current situation “unnerving” and that it felt “a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of respiratory flu.”

(The typo probably refers to martial law. Don’t worry Lilly, you wouldn’t be the first to make this pandemic-related mix-up.)

In response to a New Mexico resident who shared her troubles with food scarcity, the actor suggested the coronavirus wasn’t severe enough to warrant the international responses.

“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath, and look at the facts we are being presented with,” she replied. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonium and insanity we are experiencing.”

She shared that she was immunocompromised in another reply. Given her condition, the two kids she’s raising, and the fact that she lives with a father with stage four leukemia, most health authorities would classify Lilly as someone who should be taking every precaution against COVID-19.

Many voiced disappointment in the irresponsible take, while others cheekily made fun of Lilly and other ill-informed A-listers.

Famous Canadians flattening the curve

Canadian celebrities like Michael Bublé have used their Instagram platforms to share important health information and urge everyday citizens to stay inside.

