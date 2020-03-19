Finally, a Canadian has joined in on the trend of celebrities with awful opinions on COVID-19. Alberta-born actor Evangeline Lilly won’t be doing her part to flatten the curve, given the “Lost” star’s bizarre stand against social distancing on Instagram.
Lilly posted a seemingly innocuous photo of her morning tea, with a pointed caption making reference to her family’s unchanged routine.
“Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing,” she wrote, tagging her post #businessasusual.
Given the health crisis has killed thousands and fellow Marvel actor Idris Elba tested positive for COVID-19 (“fun” fact, he thinks he may have contacted the virus from Sophie Gregoire Trudeau), not to mention fellow “Lost” co-star Daniel Dae Kim confirmed today that he too contracted COVID-19, it was a strangely glib message for Lilly to share. But it was probably a slightly inconsiderate one-off, right?
Unfortunately, it gets worse. Lilly doubled down in the comments to her post. She called the current situation “unnerving” and that it felt “a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of respiratory flu.”
(The typo probably refers to martial law. Don’t worry Lilly, you wouldn’t be the first to make this pandemic-related mix-up.)
In response to a New Mexico resident who shared her troubles with food scarcity, the actor suggested the coronavirus wasn’t severe enough to warrant the international responses.
“I think we all need to slow down, take a breath, and look at the facts we are being presented with,” she replied. “They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonium and insanity we are experiencing.”
She shared that she was immunocompromised in another reply. Given her condition, the two kids she’s raising, and the fact that she lives with a father with stage four leukemia, most health authorities would classify Lilly as someone who should be taking every precaution against COVID-19.
Many voiced disappointment in the irresponsible take, while others cheekily made fun of Lilly and other ill-informed A-listers.
Famous Canadians flattening the curve
Canadian celebrities like Michael Bublé have used their Instagram platforms to share important health information and urge everyday citizens to stay inside.
“Queer Eye” gourmand Antoni Porowski is making staying home a reason to eat well, by entertaining followers with daily cooking lessons.
