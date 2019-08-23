Everything You Need To Know Before You Vote For The First Time

This fall marks another federal election for all Canadians. For anyone participating in our democratic process for the first time, entering a polling station can be exciting. In order to ensure your trip to the polling station is smooth and problem-free, you should know a few key points. In partnership with Elections Canada, here are some important things to know if you’re a first-time voter.

Registration The first step in the voting process is registering. Elections Canada’s online service lets you check or update your voting information. If you’re not already on the list you can register online with a driver’s licence or provincial or territorial identification card. Other pieces of ID can also be used. Check them out here. And don’t forget - if you turn 18 before election day, you can register now to be ready to vote. Voter information card Voter information cards are mailed to all registered electors. Expect to receive your card about two weeks before election day. Your voter information card tells you where, when and the ways you can vote. Ways to vote There are many ways you can vote including voting on election day, on advance polling days the week before election day, in person at any Elections Canada office across the country or by mail.

If you’re away on election day If you’re out of your riding or even out of Canada on election day you can still have your say. As a Canadian citizen you have other options. Those who will not be in their riding on election day can vote at their assigned polling station on an advance polling day. These polling stations will be open Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the week prior to election day. You can also vote by mail or at any of the 500 Elections Canada offices across the country (deadlines apply). Voting on campus It’s possible to cast your vote on select campuses too. According to Elections Canada, the 2015 federal election saw over 70 offices opened at nearly 40 university and college campuses. This fall, over 110 offices will be open on campuses for voting for five days about two weeks before election day. Once the election is called, go to elections.ca to see if there’s a campus location near you. Identification

All electors must prove their identity and address before voting. There is a wide array of accepted identification pieces, including a driver’s licence or any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address. But if you don’t have that, don’t despair! Two pieces such as a bank statement, credit card, utility bill, provincial health card, library card or student identification card are just some of the many documents enabling you to exercise your democratic right. You can even use your voter information card, along with another piece of ID. Even if any of the aforementioned cards have expired they are still valid provided the name and address is identical to the voters list. For information you receive electronically (such as e-statements or e-invoices), printouts are accepted or you may show them on a mobile device. Click here for a complete list.

