Fall 2019 Boots To Covet From Ankle Booties To Knee-Highs

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.



Heading into fall, our shoe game is stronger than ever. There are plenty of trends to play around with including crocodile print, patent leather, and the tried-and-true slouchy knee-high. Gone are the days when we had a pair of Uggs and a pair of black lace-ups and just spent the entire season rotating between the two. We have so many options, now. Some may argue too many options. To keep you from getting flustered as you update and expand your wardrobe, here are some pieces to invest in this fall. Entourage High Ankle Boots in Brown Croc

ASOS

You can find a lot of croc-effect boots at ASOS including these slick brown heels with gold buckle accent. Get it here for $79.95. Silent D Comess Knee-High Boots

Anthropologie

These microsuede knee-high boots from Anthropologie are an online exclusive. The cool thing about shopping at Anthro is the ability to purchase expensive items like this in four interest-free instalments. Get it here for $158 ($209 CDN). The Boss Boot

Everlane

Handcrafted in Italy from premium Tuscan leather, these Everlane boots are worth every penny. It features a pointed toe and a 2-inch block heel so you can walk comfortably for hours. Get it here for $320. Dr. Martens Jadon Platform 8-Eye Boot

Urban Outfitters

These platform boots with iconic yellow stitching are a bestseller at Urban Outfitters, so add these to your cart quickly. Get it here for $240. Platform Boots

H&M has a more affordable answer to the popular platform boot. Get it here for $49.99. Steven by Steve Madden Open Buckle Ankle Boots

Anthropologie

Because we live in Canada, we only have a short window of time where we can wear cutout boots with no socks. Seize it. Get it here for $139.00 ($184 CDN). Guess Tabres Mixed Animal-Print Pony Hair Booties

The Bay

Take a walk on the wild side in these eye-catching 4-inch boots from The Bay. Get it here for $189. Taylor Leather High Leg Boots

Topshop

Alongside a trench coat, cashmere sweater and white t-shirt, black knee-highs are considered a wardrobe essential. Get it here for $230. ASOS DESIGN Charlotte Feature Zip Smart Boots in Green Patent

ASOS

If your shoe rack is looking dull and muted, invest in a pair of a bright and colourful boots like these from ASOS. Get it here for $73.64. Franco Sarto L-Artesia Knee-High Boot

Amazon

These slouchy boots from Amazon are extremely versatile. They can go over jeans for a casual outfit or under a maxi dress for a more formal look. Get it here for $68.56. Sam Edelman Oakland Boots

Shopbop

Head out west in these croc-embossed cowboy boots. They also come in mustard yellow. Get it here for $265.76. Veranda Leather Heel Boot in Salmon

Frank And Oak