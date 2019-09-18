Fall 2019 Boots To Covet From Ankle Booties To Knee-Highs

HuffPost Canada Finds is committed to sourcing the best products that suit your needs. All of our picks are independently curated. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Heading into fall, our shoe game is stronger than ever. There are plenty of trends to play around with including crocodile print, patent leather, and the tried-and-true slouchy knee-high. Gone are the days when we had a pair of Uggs and a pair of black lace-ups and just spent the entire season rotating between the two. We have so many options, now. Some may argue too many options. To keep you from getting flustered as you update and expand your wardrobe, here are some pieces to invest in this fall.
Entourage High Ankle Boots in Brown Croc
You can find a lot of croc-effect boots at ASOS including these slick brown heels with gold buckle accent.
Silent D Comess Knee-High Boots
These microsuede knee-high boots from Anthropologie are an online exclusive. The cool thing about shopping at Anthro is the ability to purchase expensive items like this in four interest-free instalments.
Get it here for $158 ($209 CDN).
The Boss Boot
Handcrafted in Italy from premium Tuscan leather, these Everlane boots are worth every penny. It features a pointed toe and a 2-inch block heel so you can walk comfortably for hours.
Dr. Martens Jadon Platform 8-Eye Boot
These platform boots with iconic yellow stitching are a bestseller at Urban Outfitters, so add these to your cart quickly.
Platform Boots
H&M has a more affordable answer to the popular platform boot.
Steven by Steve Madden Open Buckle Ankle Boots
Because we live in Canada, we only have a short window of time where we can wear cutout boots with no socks. Seize it.
Get it here for $139.00 ($184 CDN).
Guess Tabres Mixed Animal-Print Pony Hair Booties
Take a walk on the wild side in these eye-catching 4-inch boots from The Bay.
Taylor Leather High Leg Boots
Alongside a trench coat, cashmere sweater and white t-shirt, black knee-highs are considered a wardrobe essential.
ASOS DESIGN Charlotte Feature Zip Smart Boots in Green Patent
If your shoe rack is looking dull and muted, invest in a pair of a bright and colourful boots like these from ASOS.
Franco Sarto L-Artesia Knee-High Boot
These slouchy boots from Amazon are extremely versatile. They can go over jeans for a casual outfit or under a maxi dress for a more formal look.
Sam Edelman Oakland Boots
Head out west in these croc-embossed cowboy boots. They also come in mustard yellow.
Veranda Leather Heel Boot in Salmon
Handmade in Portugal, these burnt orange-coloured boots are marked final sale at Frank and Oak.