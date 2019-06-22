Zi-Ann Lum/HuffPost Canada Government House Leader Bardish Chagger is this week's guest on HuffPost Canada's politics podcast "Follow-Up." Chagger joined host Althia Raj for an interview on June 18, 2019.

OTTAWA — Days before the House of Commons adjourned, Government House Leader Bardish Chagger lamented in her office that the NDP didn’t have enough speakers lined up to carry their end of a debate.

It was Tuesday evening. The TV in her office showed MPs debating the government’s bill that would ratify the new NAFTA agreement. A staffer had dropped in to pass a message that the NDP wanted the Liberals to add some names to the list of speakers.

She quipped that the NDP wanted a debate, but don’t want to do the work.

In this episode, Chagger sits down with HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” podcast to talk about the work Liberals’ have done in the past three and a half years. “We’ve passed over 80 pieces of legislation,” she told host Althia Raj.

Pundits Greg MacEachern, Karl Bélanger, and Kate Harrison also join the show to talk about the Liberals’ record — and the theory that Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s “blandness” will give him a winning edge.

