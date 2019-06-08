Zi-Ann Lum/HuffPost Canada From left to right: "Follow-Up" host Althia Raj sits down with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Conservative MP Peter Kent, and NDP MP Nathan Cullen to talk about disinformation.

OTTAWA — Popularized by an American president who doesn’t read often, the term “fake news” has gone mainstream as a lazy, inflammatory catchphrase tossed by desperate actors trying to sow distrust.

The term has become ubiquitous in the United States. But the trendy tagline has also been making moves north of the border: so far, it’s been read into House of Commons records at least 68 times this year.

“Truth has diminished in politics, coincidental to the unfortunate rise of social media,” Conservative MP Peter Kent said on HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” podcast.

In this episode, three MPs from different parties sit down with “Follow-Up” host Althia Raj to talk about how they’re processing partisan disinformation in the information age.