Zi-Ann Lum/HuffPost Canada Green Party Leader Elizabeth May joins HuffPost Canada's Althia Raj for an interview on "Follow-Up" on May 15, 2019.

OTTAWA — The timing of competing Liberal and NDP motions this week to declare warming temperatures a “climate emergency” is no coincidence, according to Elizabeth May.



A breakthrough in P.E.I. followed by a Green Party win in Nanaimo—Ladysmith has brought renewed attention to the federal party. And the Green Party leader thinks that’s a good thing for everyone.



“It means that the better Greens do, the more that the other parties are forced to think about their policies,” May said on HuffPost Canada’s “Follow-Up” podcast. “And they can’t just improve them cosmetically.”



In this episode, May sits down with host Althia Raj to talk about the climate debate nuances that major parties are missing.



Liberal MP Frank Baylis and Deputy House Speaker Bruce Stanton also joined us to talk about mounting frustration in the back benches over rules that encourage bad behaviour in the House of Commons.



Listen now:

