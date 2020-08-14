Ford Feels Sorry For Strip Club Patrons’ Partners After COVID-19 Case

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he feels sorry for the spouses and partners of the hundreds of people potentially exposed to COVID-19 at a Toronto strip club.

“I feel sorry for the people when they go to their house and tell them that they were at the Brass Rail, that’s who I feel sorry for,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be on the end of that one.”

Ford was responding to news from Toronto Public Health that 550 people could have been exposed to the virus after a Brass Rail employee, who has since tested positive, worked four days last week.

He was asked about whether the incident made him anxious given the focus on keeping community transmission of the virus down so schools can safely reopen, or whether things like this are bound to happen and show the importance of following up on cases.

“Well, it’s about follow-up,” Ford said.