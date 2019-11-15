fotostorm via Getty Images Finding the right gifts for babies and toddlers can feel impossible, but it doesn't have to be.

It can be really difficult to shop for babies.

You don’t know what they want, and they aren’t exactly in a position to tell you what they like — unless you can, miraculously, speak in baby tongues — and so you’re left with the only thing you have left to go off of: your instincts.

That’s where we come in to save the day. We’ve put a list together of Christmas gifts for babies and toddlers that will stimulate their senses at a time when they’re going through major shifts in development.

Because if there’s one thing you know a baby wants to do, it’s play ... a lot.

