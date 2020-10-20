HuffPost Canada Click for chocolatey mint

They can try to take away our Halloween candy, but they’ll never take away our Girl Guide cookies. With trick or treating not recommended this year in COVID-19 hotspots ― and with many Canadian families making alternative Halloween plans ― we need something to sweeten the fall in this killjoy of a pandemic.

And we all know the fall foliage heralds not just the cooler months but also the release of the coolest Girl Guides of Canada cookie: Chocolatey Mint. These crunchy, chocolate-dipped sandwich cookies with their soft mint filling are exactly what we crave to help us cope with hardships like the clocks going back, kids with runny noses and the imminent driveway-shovelling slog.

Girl Guides of Canada has just made it possible to order your fall cookies online ― a smart move, since the traditional bi-annual door-to-door sales of these fundraiser treats poses something of a health risk for kids, with COVID-19 numbers rising again.

Girl Guides of Canada

Girl Guide of Canada first did a cookie fundraiser in Saskatchewan, in 1927. With the tradition going so far back, we’re glad the Guides have used their signature resourcefulness to make it possible to get our cookies virtually in 2020, in spite of everything else that’s going on right now.

As well as offering packs of 22 Chocolatey Mint cookies online, Girl Guides of Canada is selling mixed boxes of chocolate and vanilla sandwich cookies too, with 10 of each flavour per pack. All the cookies are Kosher and produced in a peanut-free facility.

You can buy your cookies using the direct link of a Guide you know, to benefit a local group. Or you can make an online purchase here, to benefit the Girl Guides of Canada organization as a whole. They’ll be shipped right to your door for a shipping fee of $8 for a minimum of four packs, priced at $5 each.