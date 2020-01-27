Sunday night’s Grammy Awards were bound to feel a bit strange. The awards took place just a few hours after the news broke that Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash.

Not only was that tragedy fresh in the air, but the awards also took place at the Staples Center, the L.A. stadium where Bryant’s former team the Los Angeles Laker play their games.

But the show went on, as the show most often does, and the red carpet continued as per usual.

The Grammys have a much longer red carpet time than other awards shows, since awards are also given out during the day before the televised broadcast.

This year’s outfits were a mixed bag, but if they had anything in common, there was a whole lot of pink, a lot of wide, a ton of cowboy-style fringe, many dramatic flourishes, and, naturally, Billy Porter being Billy Porter.

