Carlos Osorio via Reuters Canada Post are seen here in Toronto on Nov. 21, 2018.

SACKVILLE, N.B. - The federal Greens are proposing to reimagine Canada Post, using its infrastructure to serve communities in different ways while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May is highlighting promises from her platform that would help rural and remote communities.

That includes developing a national transportation strategy, with a zero-carbon goal for public ground transportation in Canada by 2040.