A sweet video of an Ontario city councillor’s morning family routine is making the rounds online. And, according to him, the very fact that what’s happening in the video is so casual and ordinary is what’s heartwarming.

Gurpreet Singh Dhillon, a city councillor in Brampton, a suburb west of Toronto, posted a video of his son to Twitter and Instagram on Thursday morning.

The video’s star? His son’s long hair, which is being brushed out as he prepares to arrange it into a jura, the top knot that will go underneath his turban according to Sikh tradition.

“Every morning he gets up and does his jura (top knot) without thought,” Dhillon wrote. That preparing his hair to go under a turban is so easy and casual for his son is gratifying for Dhillon to see, he added.

“For me growing up I would have to prep for the daily battles of racism that awaited.”