Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the date of their withdrawal from the Royal Family.

We now have a specific timeline for how Sussexit will play out.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step down from their royal duties and begin their new private life on March 31, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to the British Press Association.

They’ll carry out six more royal engagements before then, including a return to London for Commonwealth Day celebrations on March 9. Prince Harry will also attend an Invictus Games event with Bon Jovi on Feb. 28.

According to the BBC, any events they attend after that date will not be on behalf of the Queen, which is what working royals usually do. Instead, they’ll be represented via their U.K. foundation.

They do have several events scheduled for after March 31: Harry is expected to attend the London Marathon in April, and together they plan to attend the Invictus Games in the Netherlands in May.

Wednesday’s announcement also stated that Harry will also retain some of his military titles. He will still be credited as major, lieutenant commander, and squadron leader.

The couple will continue to work with their existing patronages, and will launch their nonprofit organization later this year.

When they announced their plan to step down in January, Harry and Meghan said they would split their time between the U.K. and North America. Along with their infant son Archie, they stayed in B.C. over the Christmas holiday, and after a brief sojourn to London at an event to thank Canada for their hospitality, Meghan returned to Vancouver Island.

Harry stayed behind for more events (and to work out the details of his and his wife’s departure from the Royal Family), and joined his wife and son a few weeks later. (He even flew WestJet.)

According to the BBC, the palace will review Harry and Meghan’s arrangement after one year.