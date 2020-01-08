And then there’s the question of what kinds of jobs they would hold. If royals took over positions or privileges that would normally go to officials who currently work in Crown offices, they’d hardly ingratiate themselves to Canadian dignitaries, Treble wrote in Maclean’s.

And Meghan’s former profession, as an actress, seems at odds with her role as a royal — even one who only sometimes represents the monarchy.

“I don’t think that you can do the movie version of ‘Suits’ while also ‘continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,’” Treble said, quoting directly from their statement. “To do that and still have royal titles? There’s going to be a tension there.”

In some ways, Treble said it makes sense for Harry and Meghan “to want to build their own independent life.”

“They’re looking ahead,” she said. Prince Harry is currently sixth in line to the throne, but as time goes on and the Cambridge children become parents, his succession status will only descend.

″If you look back at the previous generation, the huge superstars were [Prince] Andrew and [his former wife] Sarah [Ferguson]. Hundreds of thousands would line up to see them.” In the decades since, she said, their celebrity faded significantly — even before Andrew’s association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein became an international scandal over the last few months.

Shortly after Meghan and Harry’s announcement, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying the Queen’s discussions with Meghan and Harry are “at an early stage.”

“We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

For now, Harry and Meghan’s future remains unknown to anyone but a few royal insiders. “We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course,” they wrote on Instagram.

Whatever happens, Treble said, the world will be watching.

“It’s going to be very interesting.”