Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a pretty eventful year, and they summed it all up by posted an Instagram video highlighting some of their biggest moments of 2019.

The sweet slideshow ends with a brand new photo of their seven-month old son Archie, wearing a teeny pompom hat, held up by his grinning father in front of a stunning lake and mountain range that sure looks like it’s in B.C.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, the photo is from the family’s recent stay in Canada. While Meghan and Harry didn’t specify where they chose to spend the holidays, they’ve reportedly been spotted in Victoria and on Vancouver Island.

The couple’s video, set to Coldplay’s 2002 song “Clocks,” features some of their biggest moments of the year:

You know, all in a day’s work.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, meanwhile, posted a similar year-end video to Instagram on Monday. Their biggest moments of the year included their own charitable work, their tour of Pakistan, Kate pouring a pint during a visit to Northern Ireland, and the birth of their nephew, Archie.

While the Royal Family typically celebrates Christmas all together, New Year’s Eve is usually a smaller and more private celebration. In past years, the Cambridges have often gone to Kate’s parents’ home in Berkshire, England.