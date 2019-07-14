The London premiere of “The Lion King” brought out some big stars: Beyoncé, Elton John, Pharrell. Oh yeah, and some literal royals: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were there. Naturally, greatness sought out greatness, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met up with the movie’s star, Beyonce, and her husband Jay-Z.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images The star power in this photo!!!!!

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Imagine what it must feel like to be someone who Beyonce is this excited to hug.

NIKLAS HALLE'N via Getty Images Just a casual double date, nbd.

Only they know exactly what a duchess and a queen talk about, or what it’s like to casually chat with Meghan Markle, or how magical it must feel to make eye contact with Beyonce. But in a clip posted by royal commentator Rebecca English, the two hug, and Beyonce beams at Markle as they chat. Markle then hugs Jay-Z, and the three of them talk for a little bit before Prince Harry shows up, embracing Beyonce and shaking Jay-Z’s hand.

I’ve got a feeling this is what you might hVe been waiting to see 😉 pic.twitter.com/eICJgwlrJk — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

According to royal commentator Emily Andrews, Beyonce gushed over baby Archie, and Jay-Z gave Harry some advice on being a dad, telling him to remember to find time for himself. English said that Harry asked about their twins, two-year-olds Rumi and Sir., and Beyonce replied that they’re at home in the states. English added that afterwards, a grinning Beyonce told reporters that Meghan and Harry “are so sweet.” The Duke and Duchess looked glamorous and sophisticated at the premiere on Sunday night, with her sleek black Jason Wu dress and his dapper tux.

Jonathan Brady - PA Images via Getty Images That look moms get when they finally have a day out.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images How are these two so photogenic?

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images The back of her Jason Wu dress is so glam.

Markle is still officially on maternity leave, as the couple’s son Archie was born just two months ago. But she’s made several public appearances in the last few weeks: cheering on her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon, joining her husband at a baseball game, and joining the extended family to watch William and Harry compete in a polo match. Beyoncé has paid tribute to Markle before. In February, when she and husband Jay-Z won a Brit Award for their 2018 collaboration “Everything is Love,” they sent in an acceptance speech video that zoomed out to show them standing in front of a sepia-toned portrait of the Duchess by American illustrator Tim O’Brien.

Please excuse us as we update our dream dinner party list while we listen to Beyonce’s new “Lion King” song on repeat forever.