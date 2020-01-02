A Christmas holiday getaway and 10 million Instagram followers? Not a bad way for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to cap off 2019.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram account reached the multi-million milestone on New Year’s Eve. To put that into perspective, it’s like having nearly the entire country of Sweden following you.

This isn’t the first time the royal couple attained Instagram greatness. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge split their households last March, they also broke away from the joint Instagram account they all shared.

Within five hours and 45 minutes of @SussexRoyal’s creation in April, they reached one million followers — a feat that broke the Guinness World Record at the time. (They’ve since been unseated as record holders, as that honour now belongs to Jennifer Aniston.)

Considering the adorable baby Archie updates they post, it’s no wonder their follower count has grown ten-fold. Watch the video above to see why the Sussexes and their heart-warming Instagram deserve their milestone.