There are any number of reasons you or your guests might not be drinking this Christmas: pregnancy, health, religion, addiction recovery, or maybe they just don’t drink — just to name a few.

Or maybe you want to make drinks the whole family can enjoy!

Whether you’re hosting a holiday get-together or you’re the sober one, it’s always nice to have a few non-alcoholic holiday drink options on hand during the season. Unfortunately, a lot of these drinks are also super boring (how much soda, juice, or sparking water can one person drink, anyway?)

This Christmas, we think the non-drinkers among us deserve holiday drinks as festive and delicious as any spiced eggnog, mulled wine, or candy cane cocktail. Plus, kids will love some of these mocktails, too.

Here are 15 Christmas mocktail recipes that look as festive as the real deal:

Holiday Pomegranate Mojito Mocktail

YES TO THIS! It’s sweet yet tart, looks gorgeous, and is ready in five minutes.

Get the recipe: The Butter Half

Cranberry Holiday Punch

The whole family will enjoy this festive punch made from cranberry juice, gingerale, and decorated with a sprig of rosemary.

Get the recipe: Peter’s Food Adventures

Creamy White Christmas Punch

Looks like snow, tastes like ice cream. We’re into it.

Get the recipe: Glaminati

Mulled Cherry Mocktail

Looks like mulled wine, tastes like mulled ... juice, but still, and has all those beautiful mulled spices that scream, “Christmas!”

Get the recipe: In The Playroom

Caramel Apple Pie Mocktail

You had us at “apple pie.” And omg, that brown sugar rim.

Get the recipe: Merry About Town

Sparkling Apple Cider

Everyone deserves a sparkly drink. Top this one with a festive straw to make it pop.

Get the recipe: Dessert Now Dinner Later

Rosemary Clementine Sparkler

Ooh, this one’s classy. The rosemary-juniper syrup makes this one a sophisticated option for sophisticated adults.

Get the recipe: Fox and Briar

Christmas White Russian Mocktail

For the White Russian lovers out there, this non-alcoholic version looks delicious.

Get the recipe: This Vivacious Life

Mocktail Christmas Sangria

Sangria without wine? Oh yes, it’s possible!

Get the recipe: Inspired By Charm

Cocoa Mock-Tini

All together now: Yummmmmmmmm.

Get the recipe: Sober Julie

Cranberry Lime Mocktails

The problem with a lot of mocktails is they’re just too sickly sweet, but this one looks light, refreshing, and tart.

Get the recipe: My Wife Can Cook

The Pink Prancer

1. We love the name. 2. It has a candy-cane garnish!

Get the recipe: This Worthey Life

Shirley Temple

It’s a classic for a reason. Plus, kids will love this one.

Get the recipe: Culinary Hill

Homemade Eggnog

Eggnog, hold the rum. This delicious recipe is creamy, spiced, and delicious.

Get the recipe: Made In A Pinch

Olaf’s Warm Hug

This one is probably better suited for kids, but if blue’s your jam, go for it!

Get the recipe: Two Sisters Crafting

