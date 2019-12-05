There are any number of reasons you or your guests might not be drinking this Christmas: pregnancy, health, religion, addiction recovery, or maybe they just don’t drink — just to name a few.
Or maybe you want to make drinks the whole family can enjoy!
Whether you’re hosting a holiday get-together or you’re the sober one, it’s always nice to have a few non-alcoholic holiday drink options on hand during the season. Unfortunately, a lot of these drinks are also super boring (how much soda, juice, or sparking water can one person drink, anyway?)
This Christmas, we think the non-drinkers among us deserve holiday drinks as festive and delicious as any spiced eggnog, mulled wine, or candy cane cocktail. Plus, kids will love some of these mocktails, too.
Here are 15 Christmas mocktail recipes that look as festive as the real deal:
Holiday Pomegranate Mojito Mocktail
YES TO THIS! It’s sweet yet tart, looks gorgeous, and is ready in five minutes.
Get the recipe: The Butter Half
Cranberry Holiday Punch
The whole family will enjoy this festive punch made from cranberry juice, gingerale, and decorated with a sprig of rosemary.
Get the recipe: Peter’s Food Adventures
Creamy White Christmas Punch
Looks like snow, tastes like ice cream. We’re into it.
Get the recipe: Glaminati
Mulled Cherry Mocktail
Looks like mulled wine, tastes like mulled ... juice, but still, and has all those beautiful mulled spices that scream, “Christmas!”
Get the recipe: In The Playroom
Caramel Apple Pie Mocktail
You had us at “apple pie.” And omg, that brown sugar rim.
Get the recipe: Merry About Town
Sparkling Apple Cider
Everyone deserves a sparkly drink. Top this one with a festive straw to make it pop.
Get the recipe: Dessert Now Dinner Later
Rosemary Clementine Sparkler
Ooh, this one’s classy. The rosemary-juniper syrup makes this one a sophisticated option for sophisticated adults.
Get the recipe: Fox and Briar
Christmas White Russian Mocktail
For the White Russian lovers out there, this non-alcoholic version looks delicious.
Get the recipe: This Vivacious Life
Mocktail Christmas Sangria
Sangria without wine? Oh yes, it’s possible!
Get the recipe: Inspired By Charm
Cocoa Mock-Tini
All together now: Yummmmmmmmm.
Get the recipe: Sober Julie
Cranberry Lime Mocktails
The problem with a lot of mocktails is they’re just too sickly sweet, but this one looks light, refreshing, and tart.
Get the recipe: My Wife Can Cook
The Pink Prancer
1. We love the name. 2. It has a candy-cane garnish!
Get the recipe: This Worthey Life
Shirley Temple
It’s a classic for a reason. Plus, kids will love this one.
Get the recipe: Culinary Hill
Homemade Eggnog
Eggnog, hold the rum. This delicious recipe is creamy, spiced, and delicious.
Get the recipe: Made In A Pinch
Olaf’s Warm Hug
This one is probably better suited for kids, but if blue’s your jam, go for it!
Get the recipe: Two Sisters Crafting
