“Coming out is a really critical step for a lot of queer youth,” sex educator Dr. Nadine Thornhill tells HuffPost Canada. “And coming out and starting to get acceptance from the people that they care about really does a lot to help their mental health, their physical health and their overall wellbeing.”

It’s true that coming out can be a challenging experience, both for the child and the parent. In this video, Dr. Thornhill tries to make it a little easier, by talking us through how to be an affirming parent, one who supports, loves and celebrates their child, just as they are.