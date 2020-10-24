LARS HAGBERG via Getty Images A limousine drives with U.S. and Canadian flags before the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump at Canadian Forces Base Bagotville in Bagotville, Que. on June 8, 2018 for G7 summit.

OTTAWA — The U.S. election cycle feels like it has its own gravitational pull, especially in a country with a bilateral relationship famously compared to a mouse sleeping next to an elephant.

As the two presidential candidates clash in the last stretch of the campaign, Canadians are watching closely for how the results will impact economic, cultural and political activities at home.

A Joe Biden presidency would “frankly, have a more diplomatic, more professional and more predictable approach to trade matters,” former Conservative cabinet minister James Moore told HuffPost Canada’s politics podcast. “Whereas Donald Trump, literally matters would just come out of the blue.”

But a more professional and predictable approach could bring its own challenges.

“There has been talk in the Biden plan of having Buy America provisions in their government procurement,” Former Globe and Mail energy and climate reporter Shawn McCarthy told “Follow-Up” host Althia Raj. “And that’s a massive market for Canadian producers.”

Gerald Butts, former principal secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, also joins Raj for a discussion on lessons learned from managing a relationship with the Trump White House. CBC News’ Washington-based correspondent Alexander Panetta weighs in with his own observations about what could be in store for Canada after Nov. 3.

Listen to the episode: